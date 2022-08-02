Virgin Media claims EPL value title

With the new Premier League season kicking off on Friday August 5th, UK multiplay operator Virgin Media claims football fans can net a saving of up to £363 (€433) over the duration of their contract, compared to equivalent Sky and BT bundles, by switching to Virgin Media.

For the new Premier League 2022-23 campaign, there will be 200 televised matches shown on Sky and BT Sport as well as Amazon Prime Video. And with these matches split between multiple broadcasters and subscriptions, it can be confusing and costly for football fans to select the right bundle.

New research from Virgin Media illustrates this view amongst football fans, with nearly two thirds (65 per cent) saying that they’re confused about selecting the right TV and broadband bundle ahead of the new season. The research also shows that nearly two thirds (65 per cent) of football fans will be watching more games at home due to the cost of living crisis.

Accordingly, Virgin Media says that a switch to its Bigger + Sport bundle for the new season is the smart choice for football fans. Priced at £72 per month, it offers the convenience of single billing and the ability to watch all Sky Sports channels in HD and BT Sport channels – including its HD and dedicated 4K BT Sport Ultimate channels – on its latest Virgin TV 360 set-top box.

On equivalent services from Sky and BT, which include TV, broadband and landline services, it would be £363 more expensive with Sky (calculated over the course of an 18-month contract) and £307 with BT (calculated over the course of a 24-month contract) respectively.

The Bigger + Sports bundle also comes with M500 broadband, providing average download speeds of 516Mbps, meaning that families can also stream live sport on multiple devices throughout the home using Virgin TV Go, with the operator suggesting it’s also perfect for streaming Amazon Prime Video’s – not included in the bundle – two rounds of Premier League matches in October and December with the app also available on its set-top box.

“With the usual movement of players during the summer football transfer window, fans should follow suit and make the switch to Virgin Media ahead of the new Premier League season to net huge savings,” suggests David Bouchier, Chief TV & Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media. “Virgin Media is top of the table yet again when it comes to being the cheapest and most convenient place to watch all of the action so come and join us for what is set to be another great year of live sport.”

Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle offer, priced at £72 per month, is available until Friday September 30th.