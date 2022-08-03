Data: Microsoft devices most common in Smart Home

Findings in the latest Plume IQ, a monthly reveal of data-driven intelligence and customer-focused insights from personalised communications services specialist Plume, reveal that Microsoft leads brand loyalty globally.

In addition to revealing the brand leaders in the device categories that are recognised for productivity in the smart home, the data also explores the influence of the major smartphone brands—including Apple, Google and Samsung—to determine just how deeply software ecosystems influence consumers’ choice of computer and laptop brand.

Brand loyalty for computers and tablets, globally:

77 per cent of households have one or more Microsoft-branded devices

48 per cent of households have one or more Apple-branded devices

13 per cent of households have one or more Samsung-branded devices

In homes where Apple smartphones are dominant:

41 per cent of computers and tablets are Microsoft-branded

33 per cent of computers and tablets are Apple-branded

In homes where Samsung smartphones are dominant:

45 per cent of computers and tablets are Microsoft-branded

13 per cent of computers and tablets are Samsung-branded

In homes where Google smartphones are dominant:

42 per cent of computers and tablets are Microsoft-branded

9 per cent of computers and tablets are Google-branded

“In completing our series on technology brand loyalty, we found that Microsoft clearly dominates Plume-powered homes for the combined computers and tablets category; those devices that are most associated with supporting productivity during the work-from-home era,” reports Bill McFarland, CTO at Plume. “A potential sting-in-the-tail for Apple is that this is true even in homes where iPhones are the most popular choice, indicating that productivity devices might be the exception when it comes to consumers’ reliance on a single software ecosystem across all connected devices in the home.”