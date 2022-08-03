Disney+ now on Virgin TV 360

UK multiplay operator Virgin Media has confirmed the availability of Disney+ on the Virgin TV 360 service. The app joins 360’s line-up as Virgin Media also introduces a new personalised home screen, tailored specifically to customers’ viewing habits, and an updated catch-up catalogue, making it easier for viewers to catch up on shows they’ve missed.

“The addition of Disney+ on Virgin TV 360 is fantastic news for our customers and adds to the brilliant range of programming available via our service,” said David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2. “The combination of live TV, catch up and streaming services, means that with Virgin TV 360 there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

The availability of Disney+ on Virgin TV 360 follows its launch on Stream from Virgin Media earlier in 2022, which offers customers with a Virgin Media broadband only or broadband and landline bundle the best of live TV and streaming subscription services all in one place.