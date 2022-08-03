Oetegenn to spearhead Aferian Americas growth

B2B video streaming solutions company Aferian has confirmed the appointment of Steve Oetegenn as President of the Americas for the group and its subsidiaries, 24i and Amino.

Oetegenn, who has been a Non-Executive Director of Aferian since January 2021, steps into this new executive role to lead strategic business development in North, South and Central America.

Oetegenn is a seasoned media technology executive who was previously President of software security specialist Verimatrix, COO of digital watermarking provider MediaSec Technologies, and COO of Argus Systems Group, a provider of Internet server security software.

“Few people know our industry as well as Steve Oetegenn,” asserted Donald McGarva, CEO of Aferian. “He has been providing us with invaluable insight and expertise in a consultancy capacity since joining our board in early 2021. Steve knows our business and strategy inside and out and that makes him the ideal person to help shape our efforts in the Americas, a key growth region for both 24i and Amino.”

“There is enormous potential for both 24i and Amino in the Americas where demand for innovative, high-quality and cost-effective streaming technologies remains high among both content owners and pay-TV operators,” added Oetegenn. “I’m excited to take on a more strategic role working with the great teams 24i and Amino already have in the region to seize that opportunity.”