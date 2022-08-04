Advanced Television

MultiChoice ups prices

August 4, 2022

By Chris Forrester

MultiChoice is ‘adjusting’ its subscription fees. Details have emerged as to price rises in Uganda for its DStv and GOtv bundles.

Uganda subscribers will have to pay the new fees from September 1st and MultiChoice says the new pricing structure reflects the volatility of currency exchange rates and local inflation as well as the weakening of the Ugandan shilling when valued against the US dollar.

The new DStv subs rates are:

Old price*                  New Price*

DStv Access                 37,000                          39,000

DStv Family                  55,000                          59,000

DStv Compact              89,000                          95,000

DStv Compact+            142,000                         155,000

DStv Premium               239,000                         255,000

HD-PVR Access           44,000                          46,000

Ugandan shillings

