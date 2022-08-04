MultiChoice ups prices

MultiChoice is ‘adjusting’ its subscription fees. Details have emerged as to price rises in Uganda for its DStv and GOtv bundles.

Uganda subscribers will have to pay the new fees from September 1st and MultiChoice says the new pricing structure reflects the volatility of currency exchange rates and local inflation as well as the weakening of the Ugandan shilling when valued against the US dollar.

The new DStv subs rates are:

Old price* New Price*

DStv Access 37,000 39,000

DStv Family 55,000 59,000

DStv Compact 89,000 95,000

DStv Compact+ 142,000 155,000

DStv Premium 239,000 255,000

HD-PVR Access 44,000 46,000

Ugandan shillings