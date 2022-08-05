Canal+ Sport brings EPL to Czech, Slovak fans

Starting with the August 5th Crystal Palace against Arsenal encounter, all 380 matches of the English Premier League will be exclusively available via Canal+ Sport, the newly-created sports channel for Czech Republic and Slovakia. In addition, Canal+ Sport features many other football programming, including regular talk shows, match pre- and reviews, documentaries, etcetera. All English Premier League matches will be broadcasts in HD quality and with Slovak and Czech commentary.

Canal+ Sport will be available via the M7-owned Skylink and freeSAT satellite TV platforms, as well as via the Skylink Live TV application, providing online access to all live matches simultaneously. Moreover, distribution agreements were reached with Slovak Telekom, DIGI Slovakia and T-Mobile Czech Republic for the distribution of Canal+ Sport, ensuring the English Premier League will continue to be available to their subscribers for the coming three years.

“Our goal is to provide a premium and widely available sports program, building on the long-standing production experience of our French and Polish Canal+ colleagues while presenting it in a truly Czech and Slovak fashion, with local experts and presenters, including well-known names from the football world,” says Ladislav Řeháček, Vice President Canal+ Luxembourg for Czech Republic and Slovakia.

“Thanks to the partnerships with Slovak Telekom, DIGI Slovakia and T-Mobile Czech Republic, the Canal+ brand will debut in Czech and Slovak market with great strength, allowing even more viewers to access great content from the English Premier League. Canal+ will continue to strengthen its content offering with additional products from SPI and related distribution partnerships,” adds Berk Uziyel, CEO of SPI international, which is now part of Canal+ Group and in charge of B2B distribution of Canal+ products within the territory.

Hans Troelstra, CEO of M7 Group says: “The launch of Canal+ Sports in Czech Republic and Slovakia is another milestone in our new mission to be at the forefront of creating premium content, building upon the long-standing expertise of our mother company Canal+. Not just for our own subscribers, but also to make it available as TV Brick for other providers in the region that would like to beef up their content offering in partnership with us.”