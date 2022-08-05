Sky, DAZN Italy partnership

Pay-TV operator Sky and streaming service DAZN have signed what they describe as a major new strategic agreement in Italy that makes the DAZN app available on Sky Q from the August 8th and also allows Sky subscribers to access the ZONA DAZN channel via the Sky decoder for a special DAZN rate, offering seven DAZN exclusive Serie A TIM matches per round and a selection of events.

With this agreement, Sky Q subscribers – via satellite or Internet – who are also DAZN customers, will be able to access the complete editorial offer of DAZN directly from the App section or with voice control via ‘Open DAZN’ command feature, conveniently in one place and with a single device, without having to change the remote control.

DAZN will also offer its customers who are also Sky subscribers, the possibility of subscribing to enjoy a selection of events from the DAZN offer also through ZONA DAZN channel, available from August 8th on channel 214 of the Sky remote control. On the channel, it will be possible to watch seven matches per round of Serie A TIM exclusively on DAZN – complementary to the three broadcasts on Sky channels – and a playlist of in-depth programmes, DAZN Original contents and much more, via satellite or digital terrestrial.

To watch ZONA DAZN channel, DAZN customers must subscribe to a specific commercial offer available in the ‘My Account’ section of dazn.com. Those who are not subscribers to DAZN will be able to subscribe to DAZN Standard or DAZN Plus offers through a site dedicated to Sky customers and add the option in order to view ZONA DAZN channel.

“Sky has always supported the Italian passion for football and love for sport,” asserted Andrea Duilio, CEO of Sky Italy. “This agreement with DAZN will provide fans with even more opportunities to enjoy Serie A. In addition to the three Serie A matches per round broadcast on Sky channels, the DAZN app will be available on Sky Q, together with all the best content and streaming apps, all in one place. The option of linear channels via satellite or digital terrestrial will also be available with the DAZN offer. This is a big step forward for consumers – Serie A can now be enjoyed on more platforms and it will receive greater visibility.”

“The diversification of our distribution partnerships in Italy represents both our focus on bringing the best sport to serve all fans, and is also an important strategic moment in the growth of our business,” added Stefano Azzi, CEO of DAZN Italy. “The innovative new commercial agreement with Sky that we are announcing today is one of the most important collaborations signed in view of the 2022/2023 season, with the aim of offering live and on-demand sports content to an ever-increasing number of fans and thus increasing the visibility of the competitions we broadcast. This agreement is also in line with our successful partnership with Sky in Germany.”