Spain: 79 pirate sites face takedown

Following La Liga and Movistar’s obtaining of a court order requiring the takedown of pirate TV websites 79 have been identified across different technologies (IPTV, Streaming) that are likely to be blocked.

Among them are Acestream.org, Arenavision.site, rojadirectatvenvivo, ovostreams.com, iptvparatodos.app, and Torrent.

There are pirate IPTV services that have M3U computer file lists to have access to pay-TV content. Also, streaming platforms, including streaming P2P and acestream.