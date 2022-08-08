FAST Channels TV content lands on Cyprus’ first OTT platform

FAST Channels TV has partnered with Digital TV Cyprus (part of the Digital Tree Group) to deliver over 20 FAST linear channels to the country’s first OTT platform, to enhance the platform’s content experience and offering.

The partnership adds a portfolio of movies and TV series to the Digital TV platform such as A+ Cinema, Look At Me, Cartoon Classics, Dark Corners Channel, Music Legends, Humor Mill TV, Poker Night in America, Film Star, Kids TV by Bingo, MMA Futures, Rockola Television, The Dotcom Magazine Show, Travel & Food TV, plus many more.

CEO of Digital Tree, Phanos Demetriou, said: “The watching experience on our platform has been fully enhanced with the addition of FAST channels by widening our offering and ability to watch beyond the island of Cyprus. Making Digital TV available on all screens (mobile, tablet, PC, androidTV, LG TV and soon to Samsung TV) makes FAST channel content even more irresistible to watch. We’ve also enabled more efficient and contextual advertising solutions to our clients which makes us the first on the island to do so.”

Russell Foy, CEO of FAST Channels TV, commented: “We are very excited to partner with Digital TV Cyprus, to bring some of our best-known and well-loved titles to Cyprus’ first OTT platform. This partnership marks a turning point for FAST Channels TV as we look to provide global audiences with new ways to access premium content, wherever they are.”

FAST Channels TV takes a modular approach to FAST Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), offering an ‘a la carte’ selection of technology, services, and content with a focus on reducing up-front and start-up costs and allowing platforms to begin monetizing immediately.

For more information regarding FAST Channels TV platform, visit fastchannels.tv