Report: Less than 1% of subs playing Netflix Games

Less than 1 per cent of Netflix users are playing games on the streaming service, according to a report from Apptopia.

Since November 2021, the streamer has been rolling out mobile games as a means of keeping subscribers engaged between show releases. The games are accessible only to those with a Netflix account, but have to be downloaded as separate apps.

The games have been downloaded a total of 23.3 million times and average 1.7 million daily users, according to Apptopia, an app analytics company, which equates to less than 1 per cent of Netflix’s current 221 million subscriber base.

Netflix is set to persevere with the gaming service with more titles on the way. Netflix currently has 24 titles listed as part of its subscription service, and plans to have 50 games by the end of the year – including a chess sim based on its hit series The Queen’s Gambit.