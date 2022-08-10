A+E Networks launching Crime+Investigation Play in UK

Dean Possenniskie, Managing Director at A+E Networks UK & EMEA, has announced that A+E Networks EMEA will launch a dedicated direct-to-consumer destination for true crime, Crime+Investigation Play, in the UK on September 5th.

Crime+Investigation Play direct-to-consumer will offer true crime enthusiasts binge-worthy boxsets, an extensive library of browsable content, curated collections, and new content available weekly – including the latest UK commissions such as Rob Rinder’s Interrogation Secrets and Murdertown 4, genre-defining franchises such as Meet, Marry, Murder, The Jail: 60 Days In, Killer Britain with Dermot Murnaghan, Homicide Hunter and The First 48, and agenda setting docu-series such as Surviving R. Kelly, Secrets of Playboy and Surviving Jeffrey Epstein.

Possenniskie commented: “The popularity of true crime content has exploded in the last few years, and as a leading broadcaster in this space, Crime+Investigation has played a key role in that growth. Its clear proposition, quality content, and journalistic integrity have helped to transform the broad appeal of true crime programming. Our ambition now is to bring the most comprehensive collection of premium true crime programming to new audiences in the UK while continuing to grow the quality of this passion brand with established partners such as Sky, Virgin, and Amazon.”

Launched in 2019, Crime+Investigation Play is available via Amazon Prime Video Channels and Apple TV Channels in the UK, Italy, Germany, and the Netherlands. The new direct-to-consumer rollout will see Crime+Investigation Play become available to true crime fans in the UK through the Crime+Investigation Play app and across multiple platforms.