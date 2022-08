Netflix Spain managed to increase its revenues by 17 times to €579.3 million last fiscal year, including all subscriptions in the country, according to Europa Press.



Its profit rocketed to €8.69 million, up 468 per cent, whilst paying just €675,447 in taxes, up 13.89 per cent.



Netflix Spain still owes €10.8 million in VAT taxes. The company employs 44 people in Spain.