Report: Gaming streaming figures plummet

Last quarter, growth on Twitch, YouTube Gaming and Facebook Gaming begin to slow down. That trend continued in the lastest quarter, with all three platforms seeing a decline in growth compared to the previous quarter, according to Streamlabs and Stream Hatchet’s Q2 2022 Live Streaming Report.

Twitch continues to be the largest live streaming platform, with 5.64 billion hours watched (down from 6.13 billion) and 9.6 million unique channels streaming on the platform.

Despite the decrease in growth, Just Chatting reached its highest quarterly hours watched with 828 million hours.

YouTube Gaming is the most consistent, remaining at a steady 1.13 billion hours watched since the start of the year. Although viewing figures have declined by 13.1 per cent compared to last year, when it totalled 1.3 billion hours.

Facebook Gaming has been hit the worst. Aside from being the least popular of the platforms, hours watched have plummeted by 28 per cent since last quarter and by 51 per cent since last year.

Key Takeaways:

Hours streamed across all platforms decreased by 12 per cent compared to the previous quarter.

Riot Games was the most watched publisher.

Hours Watched Per Quarter Across All Platforms Combined



Hours watched across all platforms decreased by 8.4 per cent compared to the previous quarter.

Viewers watched 7.36 billion hours of content across all platforms, down from 8.06 billion hours in the previous quarter.

Year-over-year, hours watched across all platforms decreased by 18.1 per cent, from 8.99 billion hours in Q2 2021.

Hours Streamed Per Quarter Across All Platforms Combined