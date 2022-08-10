Starlink passes 3,000 launched satellites

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully placed its latest batch of Starlink craft (mission 4-26) into orbit on August 9th at 10.14pm Florida time.

The launch happened from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The rocket’s first-stage booster then landed some 9 minutes later onto the floating barge ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas’ waiting down-range in the Atlantic.

This particular booster is a young version and has only been used twice before (to launch SES-22 and one previous Starlink mission).

This latest 52 will take the total launched to more than 3,000. The number of ‘working satellites’ is now at 2,714 as some are being slowly raised to their operational orbits.