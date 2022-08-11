Serbia tenders 5th commercial TV licence

Serbia’s Regulatory Authority of Electronic Media (REM) has announced a tender for the awarding of the fifth national commercial TV licence that will broadcast in SD technology via DTT.

Interested parties have 60 days to apply for taking part, and the regulator will then announce its decision 30 days after publishing the list of applicants.

The new tender comes slightly over a month after REM renewed the broadcasting licences of the existing four commercial TV channels (Pink, Happy, Prva and B92).

The expectation is that all unsuccessful bidders from the previous tender will re-apply. They include Nova S, N1, TV Tanjug, Kurir TV, Kopernikus, TV K1, Vesti, BK and Una, in addition to Hungary’s TV2.

REM is also tendering three local TV licences for the Belgrade area (in SD or HD technology) broadcasting via the Avala transmitter.