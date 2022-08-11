STARZPLAY Sports launching in MENA

STARZPLAY, the MENA SVoD platform, has unveiled STARZPLAY Sports, an all-new streaming service dedicated to sports fans.

Going live on August 12th, STARZPLAY Sports seeks to disrupt the sporting entertainment scene by bringing together the most popular live sport events under one platform.

Subscribers to STARZPLAY Sports will be able to Italian football from Serie A. All 380 matches from the league will be streamed on the newly launched channels AD Sports Premium 1 and AD Sports Premium 2 exclusively on STARZPLAY. All year round, STARZPLAY Sports will bring a breadth of premium international and regional football tournaments such as the Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana, the Dutch Eredivisie.

For cricket, boxing, basketball, and golf fans, STARZPLAY Sports will also be the home of Indian home series and the Pakistan Super League, Frank Warren boxing, EuroLeague and EuroCup basketball competitions, PGA Tour, any many more sports, leagues and tournaments.

STARZPLAY Sports will be present in all 19 countries that the platform operates in, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia. All live events will become immediately available to watch on demand once the event has ended, allowing users who miss out on the live action to watch whenever and wherever they want.

Danny Bates, Chief Commercial Officer, STARZPLAY, said: “As the pioneer of SV0D in the region and since launching our first sports channel in 2021, building an exclusive portfolio of sports in the OTT space has been our strategic priority. Now, we are challenging the status quo of sports streaming in the region with STARZPLAY Sports, a platform like no other that will provide sports lovers more reasons to cheer. We are dedicated to ensuring that the best sports entertainment is readily accessible to our subscribers. For this, we leverage cutting-edge technology to bring users a seamless, high-quality experience and the best industry low latency live streaming possible.”