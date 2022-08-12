WBD UK orders trio of Australian shows

Warner Bros Discovery UK has announced the return of Aussie Gold Hunters and Outback Opal Hunters on Quest and discovery+. In addition, a new commission Outback Farm, produced by the makers of Outback Opal Hunters, will enhance the portfolio of Aussie stories.

Prospero-produced Outback Farm follows a young family embarking on their greatest outback adventure ever. The Haighs: Danyelle, Anthony and their two sons, Heath and Theo, have moved to the inhospitable heart of Australia’s Northern Territory to give their kids a more settled life away from the gruelling nomadic world of water drilling, a profession Anthony and Danyelle have held for the past eight years. Located two hours north of Alice Springs, Danyelle and Anthony have leased a $7 million, 5000–acre arable farm where they can grow hay for cattle farmers. Having found what Anthony considered a potentially ‘lucrative gap in the market,’ the family decided to sink their entire life savings into the project and take out a substantial loan. With just two years to prove that the farm is a sustainable business, the series follows the highs and lows as they risk everything to build a better life. The 8×60 series is due to air in the UK, Germany and Benelux mid-2023.

Returning for its sixth season, fans of Outback Opal Hunters can look forward to the new 20×60 series airing on Quest next year. Alongside some familiar faces, including Bushmen Rod Manning and Les Walsh, the expanded clan of the ‘Blacklighters’, ‘The Cheals’ and Sofia and Isaac of ‘The Opal Whisperers’, they are joined by new team ‘The Digi Diggers’ made up of Josiah and Lisa who are convinced they can use high tech solutions to sell online and turn their opal into a digital currency. The sixth series is set in outback locations including Lightning Ridge and Grawin in New South Wales, Yowah in Queensland, and Andamooka in South Australia.

Aussie Gold Hunters also returns in 2023 with its eighth season, promising more gold and breathtaking locations. New teams including Vince, Bibi and Murray and ‘The Salty Dogs’ will join the hunt alongside returning fan-favourites Paul Mackie, Mel Wood, Alex Stead AKA ‘The Gold Devils’, ‘The Ferals’, Jacqui and Andrew, ‘The Poseidon Crew’, Shane and Russell and ‘The Gold Retrievers’. Produced by Electric Pictures, one of Quest’s biggest franchises will return with compelling stories highlighting the dangers and obstacles the gold hunters face in their search for riches hidden beneath Australia’s harsh surface. Fans of the franchise can also look forward to season 9, due to air on Quest in 2024.

Victoria Noble, VP Commissioning Factual, at Warner Bros Discovery UK, said: “Outback Opal Hunters and Aussie Gold Hunters continue as some of Quest’s top-performing series and we are delighted to commission further seasons of these fan favourites. The appetite for the ‘extreme job’ stories, particularly in Australia, continues to resonate with our audiences and we are pleased to add a further Aussie-centred show in Outback Farm. This new commission will offer unique insight into the incredible story of the Haigh family, full of passion and determination to change their lives for the better. ”

The series were ordered by Simon Downing, SVP Marketing, Head of Factual & Docs UK, commissioned by Victoria Noble, VP Factual Commissioning, and executive produced by Rob Holloway.