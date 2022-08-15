Research: US pay-TV sheds 1.9m subs in Q2
Data from Leichtman Research Group indicate that the largest pay-TV providers in the US – representing about 92 per cent of the market – lost about 1,925,000 net video subscribers in Q2 2022, compared to a pro forma net loss of 1,235,000 in Q2 2021.
The top pay-TV providers now account for about 72.2 million subscribers – with the top seven cable companies having about 39.5 million video subscribers, other traditional pay-TV services having about 25.5 million subscribers, and the top publicly reporting Internet-delivered (vMVPD) pay-TV services having about 7.2 million subscribers.
Key findings for the quarter include:
- Top cable providers had a net loss of about 950,000 video subscribers in Q2 2022 – compared to a loss of about 590,000 subscribers in Q2 2021
- Other traditional pay-TV services had a net loss of about 710,000 subscribers in Q2 2022 – compared to a loss of about 700,000 subscribers in Q2 2021
- Top publicly reporting vMVPDs had a net loss of about 265,000 subscribers in Q2 2022 – compared to a gain of about 55,000 subscribers in Q2 2021
- “The second quarter of 2022 marked the second consecutive quarter with over 1.9 million net pay-TV losses,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group. “Over the past year, top pay-TV providers had a net loss of about 5,425,000 subscribers, compared to a net loss of about 4,550,000 over the prior year.”