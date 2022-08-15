Spain: Outage as DAZN debuts on Movistar

Technical failures at DAZN prevented many Movistar Plus subscribers in Spain from having access to the La Liga match on August 13th between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano, one of the five matches broadcast by the streaming platform over the weekend.

Subscribers could connect to DAZN through Movistar Plus throughout the first half due to technical problems in the streaming platform’s server.

Movistar Plus has apologised for the failure and announced a solution to avoid its repetition: from now on it won’t be necessary to create a new account in DAZN as its channels will be included alongside other Movistar channels with free access for subscribers.

Movistar explained after the match that “for technical problems in the DAZN platform unrelated to Movistar, our customers could not activate the access to DAZN in devices”.

The transmission took place in the first football weekend of the new season in which La Liga TV rights are shared by Movistar and DAZN for the first time.