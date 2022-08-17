Report: OLED panel shipments fall in Q2

A report from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) says that OLED panel revenues increased 12 per cent y-o-y while there was a 3 per cent fall as a result of form factor mix changes for smartphones and y-o-y growth for automotive, game, notebook PCs, monitors, tablets and AR/VR in Q2 2022.

Smartphones remained the largest OLED application with a 76 per cent unit and revenue share. OLED smartwatches had a 16 per cent unit share (and a 6 per cent revenue share), and OLED TVs had a 11 per cent revenue share (up from 8 per cent in Q1 2022).

DSCC adds that in Q2 2022, Samsung Display maintained its 64 per cent revenue share (same as in Q1 2022), followed by LG Display with 18 per cent and BOE with 8 per cent (down from 9 per cent in Q1 2022).

The research detailed the changes during the quarter by OLED applications:

· TVs decreased 5 per cent Y/Y in units and decreased 13 per cent Y/Y in revenue

· Automotive increased 55 per cent Y/Y in units and 33 per cent Y/Y in revenue;

· Game platforms increased 314 per cent Y/Y in units and 302 per cent Y/Y in revenue;

· Monitors (including WOLED) increased 354 per cent Y/Y in units and 142 per cent Y/Y in revenue;

· Notebook PCs increased 22 per cent Y/Y in units and decreased 4 per cent Y/Y in revenue;

· Tablets increased 61 per cent Y/Y in units and 65 per cent Y/Y in revenue;

· Smartphones decreased 3 per cent Y/Y in units and increased 17 per cent Y/Y in revenue;

· Smartwatches decreased 19 per cent Y/Y in units and decreased 11 per cent Y/Y in revenue;