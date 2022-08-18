Big Ten agrees $7.5bn TV deal

The Big Ten Conference has announced a 7 year agreement with NBC/Peacock, Fox and CBS in the US. The broadcast deals are worth a reported $7.5 billion. The new agreement will commence on July 1st 2023, and run through the end of the 2029-30 season.

Fox will carry 24-32 football games per season during the agreement, while NBC will carry 14-16 games on its linear network and eight games per year on streaming platform Peacock. From 2024, CBS will carry 14-15 Big Ten games per season.

“We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Kevin Warren and the Big Ten Conference on this robust package of sports,” said Pete Bevacqua, Chairman, NBC Sports. “With Big Ten Saturday Night and Sunday Night Football headlining each fall weekend in primetime on NBC and Peacock, along with our historic Notre Dame Football partnership, NBC Sports will be the home of the premier games in college football and the NFL. In addition, with the rights to a wide range of Big Ten events, Peacock and NBC Sports will be a year-round destination for the best in college sports.”