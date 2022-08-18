Forecast: Africa SVoD subscriptions to triple

Africa will have 13.64 million paying SVoD subscriptions by 2027, up from 4.90 million at end-2021, according to the Africa SVOD Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. Only 6.6 per cent of TV households will pay for at least one subscription by 2027 – up from 3.9 per cent at end-2021.

“As well as low broadband penetration and low disposable incomes, limited rollout by several global platforms restricts growth,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “Disney+ will only launch in South Africa and Nigeria. Paramount+ is only likely to start in South Africa. HBO Max will not be a standalone platform in Africa.”

Netflix will remain the SVoD market leader, with 6.41 million subscribers by 2027 – or 48 per cent of the region’s total. Given its limited rollout, Disney+ will only have 1 million subscriptions by 2027. Amazon Prime will start in Nigeria and South Africa in 2023. Digital TV Research forecasts 2.63 million Amazon Prime Video subscribers by 2027.