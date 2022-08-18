Advanced Television

Spain: €116m funds to boost 5G+ and 6G

August 18, 2022

From David Del Valle in Madrid

Spain has approved a public fund of €116 million to boost 5G advanced and 6G under the framework of Unico I + D.

This year, the Administration will award €86 million to those projects that rely on 5G+ and 6G to implement services. The remaining €30 million will be granted in 2023.

This is the second financial aid package approved by the Administration. Previously, in 2021, it awarded over €90 million to 113 research projects from different public entities.

