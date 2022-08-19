Devas wins modest Intelsat pay-out

Devas Multimedia has been awarded a tiny – but perhaps morally valuable – pay-out from an old obligation and legal actions.

Devas says it has “seized” $87,457.47 due to it from Intelsat. Devas has been fighting in assorted courts to access cash awarded to it by numerous courts in its extremely long-running action against India’s State Research Organisation (ISRO) and its commercial arm (Antrix Corp).

The US District Court of Eastern Virginia had ordered Intelsat to deliver a cheque for the specific amount to Devas in its June 29th order. Intelsat owed this amount to Antrix who told the court earlier this year that Intelsat, which has been under bankruptcy proceedings in the Eastern District of Virginia, owed $146,457 and stated that this was the only asset of the company in the US.

Matthew D McGill, Partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, and lead counsel to Devas Shareholders, said: “The seizure of Antrix assets sends a clear message: Despite the government’s thuggish tactics, bogus fraud claims, sham court proceedings, abuse of Interpol process and transnational repression against Viswanathan, the shareholders of Devas will not waver in their pursuit to collect what they are rightfully owed from the Indian government.”

The Indian government is yet to respond to Devas Multimedia’s action.

Under the failed 2005 deal, Antrix had signed an agreement with Devas for a 12-year lease of 90 per cent of its transponder space on two satellites, Gsat-6 and Gsat-6A. But the deal was later cancelled after allegations of manipulation and corruption surfaced.