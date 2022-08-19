Redge Media Cloud DRM launched

Redge Media Cloud DRM is an instant, self-cared, scalable, enterprise-grade solution for media companies wanting to secure video delivery with a Multi-DRM solution. It enables easy start of DRM operations in a fast and affordable manner.

Redge Media Cloud DRM, backed by Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud, is a highly scalable solution for content security. The solution covers three major DRMs i.e., Microsoft Playready, Google Widevine, Apple Fairplay for all devices, including connected TVs. Redge Media DRM already delivers over 2 billion licenses per year, securing content by millions of end-users which sets its leader position in the CEE region. Redge Media Cloud DRM caters for Tier 1 operators with its enterprise-grade scalability and performance. At the same time the solution fits mid-size video ventures due to its ease of provisioning and pay-as-you-go model. Also it is the perfect solution for developers deploying video services and looking for hassle-free DRM service as part of development project. With easy-to-use API and transparent pricing model based on licenses issued per month and nothing more Redge Media Cloud DRM positions itself as a cost-effective and highly affordable offer on the market.

“Redge Media Cloud DRM can be launched in express time due to its cloud-native infrastructure. And it’s just the first service in our Redge Media Cloud pipeline. The works are in progress to enable our another VDP services, i.e. Encoders and Origin and CDN, in the same model.” – comments Wojtek Turak, Redge Media Video Delivery Platform Director.

Meet Wojtek Turak and the Redge team at the IBC in Amsterdam (9th-12th of September) at stand 2.A47 at Innovation Hall.