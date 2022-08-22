CNN Originals Hub launches on Discovery+

The CNN Originals hub on discovery+ has debuted in the United States allowing discovery+ subscribers to access a large, curated selection of library CNN content from the network’s prestige brands: CNN Original Series, CNN Films, and HLN Original Series.

Subscribers will be able to enjoy over 800 episodes of current and legacy programming at launch from the Peabody and CNN Original Series and HLN Original Series library by accessing the CNN Originals hub within the discovery+ app or on the web.

In addition to this initial offering of CNN Originals available to stream, select CNN Original Series and HLN Original Series will be added to the CNN Originals hub and stream on discovery+ in the future following their linear run on the cable networks. Titles will be announced in the months to come.