Kacific supports Vodafone PNG’s network roll out

Kacific Broadband Satellites Group (Kacific) has partnered with Vodafone PNG to deploy the satellite operator’s Mobile Backhaul services, help expand Vodafone PNG’s voice and 3G/4G data network into rural areas of Papua New Guinea.

Vodafone PNG based in Papua New Guinea, part of the Amalgamated Telecom Holdings (ATH) Group of companies from Fiji, successfully launched in April 2022, disrupting the nation’s telecommunications market. It is now in the process of expanding its network and customer base.

Vodafone PNG has committed to wholesale bandwidth delivered by Kacific’s high-speed Ka-band satellite, Kacific. The cost-effective Mobile Backhaul bandwidth will primarily be used for voice and data, and will serve both residential and enterprise end-users.

“Kacific and Vodafone PNG see huge potential for growth in Papua New Guinea, as well as a genuine thirst from the country’s citizens for affordable and reliable mobile and data services. Together we aim to disrupt the market in a way that brings more choice and better connectivity to everyday people.” said Brandon Seir, Chief Commercial Officer, Kacific.

“There is real potential for satellite-based communication services to help Papua New Guinea increase access to communications services from 10 per cent (in 2009) to 100 per cent of the population – a goal of the nation’s strategic development plan, Vision 2050,” he added.

“In every market, we aim to be the best. With Kacific, Vodafone can provide the best coverage and increase local people’s access to reliable, high-speed voice and data services.” commented Nirmal Singh, Managing Director, Vodafone PNG. “Kacific satellite services vastly reduce the cost and complexity of remote terminal installation, allowing Vodafone to rapidly deploy our network across the nation, including to the underserved rural areas. Together we are providing greater access on a large scale, helping increase Papua New Guinea’s basic infrastructure in order to grow and prosper.”

Papua New Guinea is a nation of 9 million inhabitants using over 3.3 million mobile connections leading to a mobile penetration of 36 per cent. 3G coverage currently reaches around 73 per cent of the population.