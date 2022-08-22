Simply.TV acquires GVIDI

Simply.TV, a leading content discovery and metadata provider, has acquired privately held Dutch EPG specialist GVIDI.

Commenting on the acquisition, Simply.TV COO Daniel Rühmann said: “GVIDI’s solid base of pay-TV operators, broadcasters and CE-manufactures compliments the Simply.TV customer portfolio and the GVIDI team will add substantial technical, operational, and commercial leadership. Acquiring GVIDI is a natural next step to accelerate growth after winning several Tier 1 operators and CE manufactures this year and the acquisition enhances our trusted one-stop-shop for TV operators, broadcasters, and customer electronics clients needing metadata across linear and OTT metadata.”

Simply.TV’s innovative technology has already enabled many leading brands across Europe to redesign and improve their TV experiences. The ability to transition from old-fashion and traditional UIs to new advanced functionality enables retention and increased consumption across all TV platforms.

GVIDI’s Managing Director, Tijn Smithuis, said: “When selling your business, you look for the perfect match for your customers, employees, and strategic fit of the joint company. When the conversations kicked in, the perfect match was obvious. GVIDI was founded on the belief that the technical deficits of established vendors did prohibit TV operators to innovate and expand their TV services. Simply.TV’s industry-leading technology and product stack combined with their team’s customer-obsessed approach will enable GVIDI customers to benefit from an advanced portfolio of metadata and EPG products. Together, we will show the market that metadata is fun, easy implementable and will take the navigation and UI of TV platforms to the next level.”

“At Simply.TV, our goal is to help TV operators to transform their platforms into true content discovery platforms with metadata for linear channels and streaming services with immersive sports, kids, and celebrity universes – bound together with a unified, global ID. With Simply.TV’s advanced content discovery portfolio and GVIDI’s team of EPG professionals with a proven customer track record, we are creating an unbeatable team. The combined skills and expertise will provide real business benefits to both companies’ customer bases and fuels Simply.TV’s vision of becoming the leading metadata vendor globally,” added Rühmann.