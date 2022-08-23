Altice BT stake: No further action

On May 26th 2022, BT Group confirmed that it had received notification from the UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy that he had considered the increase by Altice Europe N.V. of its shareholding in BT Group from 12.1 per cent to 18 per cent and was exercising his call-in power under section 1 of the National Security and Investment Act 2021.

BT Group has now been notified by the Secretary of State that no further action is to be taken under the Act in relation to the increase by Altice of its shareholding in BT Group.