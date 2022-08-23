Google to speed its ‘slow’ TV software

Google is trying to make its TV experience faster and more responsive for users. According to a company post, it has been working on improving boot time, general performance, and the number of options for managing storage on both third-party TVs as well as its Chromecast with Google TV streaming puck.

The company says, as a result the Google TV home screen loads faster, with improvements “through CPU optimisations and improvements to cache management”.

According to a blog post, users should be seeing faster performance in several areas; when loading the Live tab, scrolling through the home screen, or using a kid profile. Some of these improvements are down to the fact that Google TV itself uses less RAM, leaving more for apps, especially when users are switching between different screens, according to the company.