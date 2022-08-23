Sustainable media marketplace initiative from Accedo

Video solutions provider Accedo has launched a new sustainability initiative, aimed at supporting its customers in their journey towards building more sustainable video businesses. The company will work with service and technology providers globally to define industry standards for delivering sustainable video services, and drive experiments to accelerate and achieve sustainable transformation across the video industry.

As part of the initiative, Accedo will have created a sustainable marketplace for media by 2025, where video service providers will be able to make buying decisions not only based on product features, but also on sustainable KPIs such as carbon impact, audience influence, and community impact. The marketplace will serve as a driving force for how to tackle the direct environmental and social impact of the media industry, and will help the industry do its part in reaching the global 2030 SDG objectives.

“The video industry is having a huge influence, both on society and on the environment,” stated Bleuenn Le Goffic, VP Strategy and Business Development, Accedo. “I firmly believe that sustainable business transformation is one of the biggest and most exciting business challenges we face as an industry. I am convinced that we need to push ourselves and our partners in bold experimentation, expanding on the value we bring to our customers and to their audience. Technology and Monetization are not enough, it’s vital that we progress in a sustainable way.”

Earlier in 2022, Accedo joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a framework that drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling organizations to set science-based emissions reduction targets. By joining SBTi, the company has committed to the Net-Zero Standard and to setting a robust emissions reduction target at the pace and scale required by climate science. Accedo also joined the United Nations Global Compact, with a focus on the gender equality agenda.

“Video touches consumers everywhere, and video technology vendors have a unique possibility of supporting a global sustainability agenda,” commented Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo. “In order to do our part at Accedo, we are constantly pushing boundaries for how to be more sustainable as a company. We believe that it is time for technology and solution providers to do their part and we’re inviting everyone to contribute to the next generation of sustainable video services.”