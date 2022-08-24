Hisense NEXTGEN TVs come to retail

Pearl TV, the coalition of US broadcasters transitioning to NEXTGEN TV, has confirmed that the NEXTGEN TV models from Hisense – U7H and U8H – are now available at retail, starting at $799 (€802) MSRP. Hisense joins existing vendors, Sony, Samsung and LG Electronics, which already have more than 70 models at retail.

“Hisense has long been recognised as a high-tech, high-quality brand at an affordable price point. Its NEXTGEN TV models underscore once again how it pushes the boundaries of innovation to deliver value to consumers,” stated Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV. “When the consumer looks for the logo, whether the consumer buys online or in-store, they can feel confident that the Hisense NEXTGEN TV purchased today will keep up with future technology enhancements.”

NEXTGEN TV is a broadcast technology standard, otherwise known as ATSC 3.0, and is the first major overhaul to the Advanced Television Systems Committee’s (ATSC’s) standard for receiving over-the-air (OTA) signals since ATSC 1.0 was introduced in 1996.

NEXTGEN TV is a free, OTA service based on Internet Protocol technology for interactivity, presenting the best combination of online and broadcast television, and continued innovation as new services are developed.

“Great performance and picture quality are at the foundation of all Hisense product offerings, and our U7H and U8H NEXTGEN TV models are a testament to this commitment by putting even more premium options within people’s reach,” commented David Gold, President of Hisense USA. “As consumers continue to seek a top-notch viewing experience and excellent value package, we are proud to deliver this with NEXTGEN TV.”

A study earlier in 2022 by Magid Research in conjunction with Dolby and the Pearl TV business group, revealed that consumer awareness continues to grow, citing that 40 per cent were aware of NEXTGEN TV, up 25 per cent from 2021 among those in markets where it is available.

Now broadcasting in more than 50 markets, NEXTGEN TV now reaches half of the US population. According to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), 4.5 million units are projected to be sold in 2022, up from 3 million units that were shipped in 2021.