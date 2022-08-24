Sport Buff – a specialist in gamification and on-screen engagement – has attracted a further $2.5 million of global investment in its seed round of funding, following successful pre-seed funding in February 2021.

Among the fresh investors in Sport Buff are Sport Republic (UK), Longboard Capital (US), Calvert Drive (NZ) and Intrepid Ventures (CY), alongside personal investment from a number of individuals including Matthew Benham, owner of Premier League football club, Brentford.

Founder and CEO, Benn Achilleas, commented: “This investment round is a huge endorsement for our product, delivery and vision and will drive the next big steps in our development. It brings significant funding combined with the huge experience, valuable connections and excellent advice of investors, which will help us to scale-up, reach new partners and deliver for viewers, brands and broadcasters. Sport Buff works for rightsholders, broadcasters and consumers as viewers are proven to play and stay with the coverage, then come back for more. We’re changing the way the world watches sport. We have significant global deals, with broadcasters and rightsholders, both in place and in the pipeline and we’ve continued to grow our capabilities through important hires in the UK, Europe, North America and the Middle East.”

Sport Buff graphics fit around the original coverage and broadcaster’s layout to give viewers extra information, engagement and interaction – through posts, polls and quizzes – that aims to enhance their enjoyment and understanding and allow them to win rewards and prizes.

Henrik Kraft, Chairman & Co-Founder of Sport Republic – the single biggest investor in this funding round – said: “Our investment in Sport Buff at this early stage is testament not only to our belief in the business, its leadership and its delivery but the opportunity they can bring across our businesses and to the global sports and broadcast industry. The global sport market is worth over $50 billion in media rights and $200 billion in betting revenues alone. It needs ways to increase engagement, build audiences and create fresh commercial opportunities – especially with next generation audiences – and Sport Buff can deliver all three. Whilst this summer has seen challenging conditions for investment, when the right business and opportunity presents itself there will always be strong interest.”