Grass Valley appoints Gopal as CFO

Grass Valley, the specialist in live production solutions, has announced the appointment of Sai Gopal as its Chief Financial Officer.

“Sai is a great addition to the Grass Valley team – his tremendous experience combined with his great track record of delivering financial rigor and operational change in fast moving and complex environments will enable us to take Grass Valley to the next level”, said Andrew Cross, CEO of Grass Valley.

Gopal comes to Grass Valley with over 20 years of experience in running finance operations for public and private companies. Prior to joining Grass Valley, Gopal held the position of VP of Finance and Operations at Evolv Technology where he was instrumental in taking the company public through a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC).

“I’m thrilled to be part of Grass Valley, a company with a strong global brand and a comprehensive suite of products and services that offer the potential for strong future growth” commented Gopal. “I look forward to working with Andrew and everyone at Grass Valley as we create and advance live production technology and solutions that empower great live television.”