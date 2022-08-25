Research: 59% US Adults viewing on non-TV Devices

Findings from Leichtman Research Group (LRG) indicate that 59 per cent of adults in the US watch video on non-TV devices (including mobile phones, home computers, tablets, and eReaders) daily – compared to 55 per cent in 2020, 43 per cent in 2017, and 18 per cent in 2012.

Younger individuals are most likely to watch video on non-TV devices. Among all ages 18-34, 83 per cent watch video on a non-TV device daily – compared to 64 per cent of ages 35-54, and 35 per cent of ages 55 and above.

Other related findings in the LRG study, Emerging Video Services 2022, include:

51 per cent of adults watch YouTube on a non-TV device daily – followed by news clips at 35 per cent

50 per cent of adults watch video on a mobile phone daily – up from 44 per cent in 2020, and 33 per cent in 2017

83 per cent of households have a subscription video on-Demand (SVoD) service from Netflix, Amazon Prime, and/or Hulu – compared to 78 per cent in 2020, and 64 per cent in 2017

Overall, 64 per cent of U.S. households now have more than one SVoD service – compared to 55 per cent in 2020, and 33 per cent in 2017

43 per cent of all adults stream a top SVoD service daily – compared to 40 per cent in 2020, and 29 per cent in 2017

Including eleven additional streaming video services, the mean number of SVoD/DTC services among all households is 3.6 – compared to 2.9 in 2020

“Nearly 60 per cent of adults now watch video on a non-TV device daily,” notes Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for LRG. “This includes half of all adults watching video on a mobile phone every day, up from one-third of adults five years ago. While non-TV devices provide the ability to watch video anywhere, the most common location for watching video on non-TV devices continues to be in the home. Eighty-two per cent of those who watch video on a mobile phone, and 85 per cent of those who watch video on a tablet or eReader, do so at home.”