Speedcast appoints ATS as reseller

Satellite services specialists Speedcast has appointed Algérie Télécom Satellite (ATS), Algeria’s leading satellite services provider, as a reseller of capacity.

The agreement will provision Speedcast’s experience and expertise for ATS’ resell, expanding its business in VSAT solutions and services.

ATS has provided satellite services in Algeria for more than four decades and currently operates fixed and mobile satellite networks for cellular, banking, government and other industries across the country. Headquartered in Algiers, ATS operates a teleport at Lakhdaria and has offices around Algeria.

“By bringing Speedcast’s technology and services to the Algerian market, ATS has positioned itself to take advantage of positive trends,” said James Trevelyan, SVP/Enterprise and Emerging Markets at Speedcast. “The company conducted a thorough RFI process before selecting us as their global services partner, and we’re pleased to engage in a mutually beneficial opportunity to deliver critical connectivity solutions to customers in this region. We look forward to widening the collective business portfolio in this key North African nation,” Trevelyan concluded.

Speedcast emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy reconstruction in March 2021 with Centrebridge Partners investing $500 million into the business. The move saw Speedcast relocate its HQ from Australia to Houston, US.