Apple TV+ free for 3 months on Samsung TVs

From now until November 28th, Samsung Smart TV owners around the world can sign up to watch Apple TV+ free for three months.

Eligible customers with 2018-2022 Samsung Smart TV models can redeem this limited time offer by opening the Apple TV app on the Samsung TV home screen and following the on-screen instructions.

Apple TV+ is the home of Apple Original dramas and comedy series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner CODA (pictured), and hit series such as Severance, Ted Lasso, Loot, Pachinko, For All Mankind and many more, as well as sports, beginning with Friday Night Baseball from the MLB. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honoured with 250 wins and 1,115 awards nominations.