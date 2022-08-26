BBC revives Gladiators

Gladiators, one of the most iconic gameshows of the 90s, will soon be returning to TV screens in its new home on the BBC – on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The Saturday night staple, which originally aired on ITV between 1992 and 2000, will be back with an 11-episode series, made by Hungry Bear Media and MGM Television UK, and will welcome a new generation of ‘superhumans’ who will compete against contestants in the ultimate test of speed and strength.

The new series will include new games alongside classic challenges, culminating at the end of each episode with The Eliminator challenge. The series is set to air in 2023.

Kate Phillips, Director of Unscripted at the BBC, commented: “Gladiators is back and a whole new generation of viewers can now look forward to watching a Saturday night spectacle like no other. Will the contenders have the will and the skill to succeed against our mighty new Gladiators? You’ll have to tune in to find out!”

Scot Cru, EVP of Global Formats and Unscripted Content, MGM Television, said: “Gladiators is a format that resonates with viewers worldwide. We are thrilled to bring this revered series to the BBC and can’t wait to introduce our UK Gladiators.”

Dan Baldwin, Managing Director Hungry Bear, said: “It’s the perfect time for Gladiators to return. What other show combines electric excitement, superheroes, giant sponge fingers, elite athletes, and a pinch of pantomime? Watch out for the new breed of superhuman, supersized, superstars bursting on to your screens on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.”

Dom Bird, SVP MGM International Unscripted Television, added: “MGM UK is incredibly excited to deliver a huge show with the scale, energy and drama that Saturday nights on BBC One are made for. It’s going to be an epic series, pushing our next-level Gladiators and contestants to the very limits of their physical abilities.”

Filming will take place at the Utilita Arena Sheffield in 2023.