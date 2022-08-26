BT TV now aerial-free

BT has announced that new and existing BT TV Box Pro customers can now access content without the need for an aerial.

When a customer sets up their BT TV Box Pro for the first time, they’ll now be given an option in the set-up journey to either connect via internet mode or aerial mode. Alternatively, if already an existing BT TV Box Pro customer, then there is no need for them to change, however they will still receive an automatic software update allowing them to reset their connectivity settings if required in the future.

Sharon Meadows, Propositions Director, BT said: “We continue to look for ways to enhance the TV experience for our customers. Removing the need for an aerial connection not only gives even more consumers the opportunity to take out BT TV, it also gives our customers even more flexibility with their TV set-up, allowing them to access great content, from anywhere in the home.”

BT is also introducing the BT TV Box Mini, a new multiroom compact TV box, which lets customers watch TV in an extra room of the house, meaning BT TV customers can watch different shows, in a different room, at the same time. The BT TV Box Mini works just like the BT TV Box Pro, connecting to the Smart Hub via Wi-Fi, so customers can watch TV without the need for an aerial. BT TV Box Mini is available for existing BT TV Box Pro customers for an additional £10 per month.