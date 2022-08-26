Cinedigm FAST channels added to FuboTV

Cinedigm, the streaming company dedicated to serving fan bases, has announced a distribution deal with FuboTV, the US sports-first live TV streaming platform, for five FAST channels.

Effective immediately The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics and Dove Channel can be streamed as part of FuboTV’s base plan, Fubo Pro, with The Elvis Presley Channel and RetroCrush joining the Fubo Extra package, available as an add-on or as part of Fubo’s Elite and Ultimate plans.

“The team at FuboTV has embraced the value of FAST channels, and through this partnership, their subscribers will now have access to some of the strongest, enthusiast-focused streaming brands available,” said Jennifer Soltesz, Vice President, Business Development & Strategy at Cinedigm. “The explosion of FAST has made it easier than ever for passionate fans to immerse themselves into programming in any genre – from anime to comedy – or featuring the biggest pop culture icons like Bob Ross and Elvis Presley. With FuboTV as a distribution partner, we are able to bring this premium content to Fubo subscribers across North America.”

These five additions join FuboTV’s growing portfolio of 50+ FAST channels.