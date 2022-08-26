HBO confirms House of the Dragon Season 2

In somewhat unsurprising news, a second season of the HBO Original drama series House of the Dragon has been confirmed.

House of the Dragon debuted on August 21st to the largest audience for any new original series in HBO history. The first episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series has now been seen by over 20 million viewers across linear, On Demand and HBO Max platforms in the US, based on a combination of Nielsen data and first party data.

The first episode also pulled in record viewers for Sky in the UK. Some 1.39 million tuned in to watch the series premiere on Sky Atlantic.

Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO Programming, commented: “We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season one. Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV. A huge thank you to George, Ryan, and Miguel for leading us on this journey. We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two.”