LG debuts UltraGear OLED gaming monitor

LG Electronics is unveiling its latest premium monitors at IFA 2022 in Berlin, Germany, including the new UltraGear OLED gaming monitor (model 45GR95QE). LG’s first curved OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate, LG says the 45-inch model is designed for immersive gaming experiences, offering the visual performance, speed and features serious gamers demand.

The 45GR95QE is also the company’s first-ever display to combine a 45-inch screen-size with an 800R curvature; a pairing that helps boost users’ sense of immersion. The 45GR95QE provides 98.5 per cent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space, superior HDR10 performance and support for HDMI 2.1 – including features such as Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) – and DisplayPort 1.4.

“LG’s portfolio of innovative products on show at IFA 2022 embraces the latest trends and technologies to meet the needs and lifestyles of today’s diverse consumers,” said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “Our brand-new UltraGear OLED gaming monitor elevates the gaming experience with its curved screen, anti-glare solution and ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate, while the UltraFine Display Ergo AI delivers outstanding user comfort with its ergonomic features and futuristic design. We’re excited to debut both of these exceptional products at IFA and to be back on the ground in Berlin after a two-year break due to the pandemic.”