THEOplayer integrates with Verimatrix Streamkeeper

Verimatrix, a specialist in powering the modern connected world with people-centred security, has announced THEO Technologies has completed the integration of its THEOplayer with Streamkeeper.

THEOplayer, the global video player, is now integrated into Verimatrix’s Streamkeeper Multi-DRM, available in the Verimatrix Secure Delivery Platform. Through this Verimatrix-THEOplayer integration, compatibility and speed to market is enhanced, allowing users to focus on their core business with the assurance that powerful video security and anti-piracy protections are not only deployed, but continually maximised.

“It was exciting to see this collaboration with Verimatrix come to a close, where we can provide every service provider with a powerful and easy-to-use anti-piracy toolbox to protect their content,” said Michel Roofthooft, vice president of engineering at THEO Technologies.

“As we continue to expand our network of integrated security solutions for Verimatrix Streamkeeper Multi-DRM, we are honoured to have an innovative technology partner like THEO Technologies become part of our platform,” added Sebastian Braun, senior director of product management. “By working together, we make it faster, easier and more cost-effective than ever to securely offer video content through numerous devices and platforms; a win-win for our customers.”