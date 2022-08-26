YuppTV acquires Asia Cup 2022 rights

Global OTT platform YuppTV has acquired the broadcasting rights for Asia Cup 2022. The cricket tournament is set to commence on August 27th and will be available for viewers online exclusively on YuppTV’s streaming platforms in 70+ countries which include Continental Europe, Malaysia, Australia (Non-Exclusive), New Zealand, Japan and South East Asia (Except Singapore) and Hong Kong (Non-Exclusive). The matches are set to be held in two venues; Dubai and Sharjah.

The tournament, which ends on September 11th, will be played between 6 teams: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO at YuppTV, commented: “We are inexplicably exhilarated to announce that YuppTV will be the official telecast partner for this year’s Asia Cup in 70+ countries and are looking forward to bring all the action from the tournament straight to the fans. The world of cricket has always been special to us, as it is for the people across the world. Needless to say, the 15th edition of the Asia Cup will be a thrilling affair, with fierce rivalries coming up early on in the tournament, such as the fixture between India and Pakistan falling on the second day of the tournament. This year’s telecast is truly going to be exceptional, and we can’t wait.”