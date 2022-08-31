Google Play removes Trump social app

Truth Social, the social media platform from former US President Donald Trump, has been barred from the Google Play store.

Google said the platform violates its content policies on threats and incitement to violence. The removal makes it difficult for users with Android phones to download the app.

Truth Social’s CEO said the decision on whether the app would be available was “up to the Google Play Store” – but Google says it’s down to Truth Social to comply with its rules.

A Google spokesperson told the BBC: “On August 19 we notified Truth Social of several violations of standard policies. Having effective systems for moderating user-generated content is a condition of our terms of service for any app to go live on Google Play.”

Google added it has offered Truth Social advice on how to fix the problems.