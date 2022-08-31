Liberty Networks Germany constructing new fibre network

Liberty Networks Germany, a joint venture (JV) between Liberty Global Ventures, the investment arm of Liberty Global and InfraVia Capital Partners, starts construction this week on a new full-fibre network in Germany.

Launched in 2021, Liberty Networks Germany will connect households and municipalities in Germany to state-of-the-art fibre optic networks operating under the new ‘helloFiber’ brand, with construction starting in Rudersberg, a municipality in the Rems-Murr district of Baden-Württemberg.

The JV is focused on providing full-fibre networks to homes, concentrating in rural areas that don’t currently have fibre broadband services. It is also in active discussions with other underserved municipalities and recently appointed Dr. Christian Böing as CEO.

To fund its ambition to build a leading full-fibre broadband network in Germany, the JV is in the process of raising finances, leveraging the long-standing expertise of its shareholders in financing critical broadband infrastructure projects throughout Europe.

Christian Böing commented: “This groundbreaking ceremony marks the first step in Liberty Networks Germany mission to roll out powerful full-fibre broadband in underserved regions of the country. We look forward to see Liberty Networks Germany continue to build partnerships with municipalities to deliver powerful full-fibre broadband infrastructure to the parts of Germany that need it the most.”