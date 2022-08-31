Xperi launches TiVo OS

Xperi has announced the launch of its independent media platform, TiVo OS, which is describes as “a first-of-its-kind neutral platform, aimed at giving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) significantly more control over the user experience and helping consumers cut through the clutter of streaming and linear content options with simplified, universal discovery to consumers”.

“We estimate that nearly 40 per cent of the smart TV market is searching for a truly independent platform like ours, and a supportive industry partner with deep domain expertise,” said Jon Kirchner, CEO, Xperi. “Today, nearly 30 million households worldwide are powered by TiVo through an array of CTV and other partners. We are pleased to have signed our first smart TV partnership for TiVo OS, our embedded operating system and media platform for smart TVs, underlying progress toward our goal of becoming a leading independent TV OS platform supplier.”

Vestel, one of the top three European TV producers, will launch Powered by TiVo Smart TVs as part of a multi-year, multi-country, multi-million-unit agreement, with the first units expected to ship in 2023.

“Vestel, aligned with is mission of being the ‘retailer of retailers,’ offers a wide range of choices to its customers in terms of Smart TV OS platforms,” said Turan Erdoğan, CEO, Vestel. “TiVo, and its parent company Xperi, have a long history of both championing great customer experiences and creating entertainment ecosystems. We believe that the industry will benefit from a partner-oriented, independent media platform that provides the necessary scale, both in technology and content to satisfy the global media landscape. TiVo has a proven track record in making it easy for consumers to find, watch and enjoy the content they love. We’re excited about partnering with TiVo to provide a European-focused Vestel Smart TV Powered by TiVo OS to provide consumers the experience they want.”