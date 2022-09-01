Disney mulls ‘Prime member’ approach

The Walt Disney Company is considering a member programme offering discounts and awards to encourage customers to spend more on its streaming services, theme parks, games and merchandise.

Internally, executives have referenced “Disney Prime”, referring to the Amazon premium shopping/music/streamer approach, according to a WSJ report.

Discussions at Disney are in the early stages and there was no information on when, or for how much, a scheme may come.

The benefits of Amazon Prime include free, two-day shipping on online retail purchases, and access to Prime Video streaming, Prime Music, Prime Reading and Amazon Photos.