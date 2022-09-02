Balestiero named YouView CEO

YouView has confirmed the appointment of Riccardo Balestiero as its new CEO. Balestiero will be joining YouView in November 2022, having been associated with the venture for seven years in his current role as Director of Products at BT Consumer and as BT’s representative on the YouView board.

Balestiero joins as YouView continues to play a major role in the British TV landscape, including the launch this month of BT’s TV Box Mini and enabling full-IP mode on the existing BT TV Box Pro, as well as a number of other innovative propositions due to go live in the coming months.

Simon Duffy, YouView Chairman said: “I am delighted Ric has accepted our offer to join YouView as CEO. After an extensive process using external search consultants, he emerged as clearly the strongest candidate. As a long-standing director of YouView and representative of one of our shareholders, Ric has a deep and extensive knowledge of the venture. He knows our products and, most importantly, our people extremely well. I am looking forward to continuing our working relationship and am confident he will make an outstanding leader of YouView.”

Balestiero added: “I am thrilled to embrace the opportunity to lead YouView into the All-IP era. In my seven years as BT’s representative on the YouView Board I have had the pleasure of working with YouView’s brilliant technology and talent. I am very much looking forward to putting my 20-year experience in the telco and media industry, matured at Sky where I launched Now TV in Italy and at BT/EE where I contributed to the turnaround of the BT TV service and to the success of the BT Sport App, at the service of YouView’s formidable team”