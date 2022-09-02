Denmark: Nuuday launches hybrid YouSee

Nuuday, formerly part of Danish telco TDC, is launching a new hybrid TV and streaming platform branded YouSee Play.

The service allows users to put together packages and replace services on an ongoing basis. Nuuday said the service is a response to changing consumer behaviour, noting that over half Danish households now combine TV packages with streaming, resulting in duplication and overpayment.

Nuuday claims to be the only Danish operator with all five leading streaming services– Netflix, Viaplay, TV2 Play, HBO Max and Disney+.

It said its aggregated approach would mean users could see all their streaming subscriptions in one place and enable them to drop and add services on an ongoing basis more easily.

YouSee Play will be available from the end of September.